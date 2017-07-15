BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Highlights: Alfie Hewett & Gordon Reid retain doubles title
Highlights: Hewett & Reid retain doubles title
- From the section Tennis
Watch highlights as Britain's Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid beat Nicolas Peifer and Stephane Houdet 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 7-6 (7-3) to retain the men's wheelchair doubles title at Wimbledon.
