Wimbledon 2017: Kubot and Melo win men's doubles title, Makarova and Vesnina win women's

Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo took four-and-a-half hours to win an epic Wimbledon men's doubles final, as Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina earned the women's title in 55 minutes.

Poland's Kubot and Brazil's Melo edged Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic 5-7 7-5 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 13-11.

Russian duo Makarova and Vesnina beat Chinese Taipei's Chan Hao-ching and Romania's Monica Niculescu 6-0 6-0.

The winning pairs will receive £400,000 each in prize money.

Kubot, 35, and Melo 33, were broken in the 11th game of their match by Austrian Marach and Croat Pavic and lost the first set before bouncing back to claim the next two.

They lost the fourth set before falling 13-11 in the decider after more than four-and-a-half hours of play.

There was no such trouble for Makarova and Vesnina, who raced to victory without dropping a game, sealing the first set in 29 minutes and the second in 26 minutes.