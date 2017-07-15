BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: 'Tough to watch Venus disintegrate like that' - Tracey Austin
'Tough to watch Venus disintegrate like that'
Two-time US Open champion Tracy Austin analyses Venus Williams' performance in the second set as the five-time Wimbledon winner loses this year's final 7-5 6-0 to Garbine Muguruza.
