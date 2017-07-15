BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: 'What a victory!' - Highlights as Garbine Muguruza beats Venus Williams
'What a victory!' - Muguruza wins Wimbledon highlights
Tennis
Garbine Muguruza puts in a brilliant performance to beat Venus Williams 7-5 6-0 and win the 2017 Wimbledon women's title.
