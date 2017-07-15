BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: 'Extraordinary' tennis - Muguruza wins the first set
'Extraordinary' tennis - Muguruza wins the first set
- From the section Tennis
Garbine Muguruza breaks Venus Williams late in the first set and holds her service game to take the first set in the women's Wimbledon final.
Watch coverage from up to five courts here.
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired