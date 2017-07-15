BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: 'I grew up watching Venus play!' - Garbine Muguruza thrilled with win

'I grew up watching Venus play!' - Muguruza thrilled

  • From the section Tennis

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza hails win against "incredible" Venus Williams.

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'What a victory!' - Muguruza wins Wimbledon highlights

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Tough to watch Venus disintegrate like that'

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Extraordinary' tennis - Muguruza wins the first set

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Muguruza saves two set points against Williams

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Point of match so far!' - Venus wins rally

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'I think there will be other opportunities' - Williams

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Serving secrets that could decide women's final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

"It's not over until it's over" - Williams looks ahead to the final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Three-racquets Federer, battling Cilic & man in a dress

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watch: Federer's masterclass against Berdych

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Cars have five gears, Federer has 10 - Becker

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Male fan wears dress to join women's doubles

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Hingis & Murray reach the mixed doubles final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watson & Kontinen into final of mixed doubles

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Cilic reaches first Wimbledon final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Incredible!' Fernandez loses racquet, but wins point

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Fan nearly falls into Henman Hill pond

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Williams beats Konta to reach final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Assured' Muguruza into second Wimbledon final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Unbelievable' shots as GB's Hewett loses to Fernandez

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Federer triumphs in five-set thriller

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'It's almost like Federer is playing with three racquets!'

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Long way back for Berdych' - Federer takes second set

  • From the section Tennis

