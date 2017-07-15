BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: 'I grew up watching Venus play!' - Garbine Muguruza thrilled with win
'I grew up watching Venus play!' - Muguruza thrilled
- From the section Tennis
Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza hails win against "incredible" Venus Williams.
Watch coverage from up to five courts here.
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired