BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Venus Williams wins rally against Garbine Muguruza
'Point of match so far!' - Venus wins rally
- From the section Tennis
Venus Williams wins a high-quality rally in the 2017 Wimbledon women's final against Garbine Muguruza under the Centre Court roof.
Watch coverage from up to six courts here.
Available to UK users only.
