BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen reach mixed doubles final
Watson & Kontinen into final of mixed doubles
- From the section Tennis
Watch the best shots of the match as Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen beat Bruno Soares and Elena Vesnina to reach the Wimbledon mixed doubles final.
Available to UK users only.
