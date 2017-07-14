BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Male fan wears dress to join women's doubles
Male fan wears dress to join women's doubles
- From the section Tennis
A male fan is pulled from the crowd by Kim Clijsters to join to join in with the women's invitational doubles, and soon finds himself squeezing into one of Clijsters' dresses.
