BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Three-racquets Federer, battling Cilic & man in a dress
- From the section Tennis
Watch the weird and wonderful moments from day 11 at Wimbledon as Roger Federer beats Tomas Berdych to set up a final with Croatia's Marin Cilic.
WATCH MORE: Highlights: Cilic reaches first Wimbledon final
WATCH MORE: 'Incredible!' Fernandez loses racquet, but wins point
