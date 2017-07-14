BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Federer takes second set tie-break
'Long way back for Berdych' - Federer takes second set
- From the section Tennis
Watch the moment Roger Federer takes a huge step towards the men's Wimbledon final as he goes two sets up against Tomas Berdych in the semi-final.
Follow live in-play clips, text and video from up to nine courts
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired