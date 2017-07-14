BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Martina Hingis and Jamie Murray reach the mixed doubles final
Hingis & Murray reach the mixed doubles final
Watch Martina Hingis and Jamie Murray win their match against Marcelo Demoliner and Martinez Sanchez to reach the mixed doubles final on Sunday.
