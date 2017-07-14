BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Cars have five gears, Roger Federer has 10 - Boris Becker
Cars have five gears, Federer has 10 - Becker
- From the section Tennis
BBC commentators Tim Henman, Boris Becker and Andrew Castle look back on Roger Federer's brilliant straight-set victory to reach his 11th Wimbledon final.
WATCH MORE: Analysis: What went wrong for Murray?
WATCH MORE: Federer reaches record 12th Wimbledon semi-final
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired