BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: 'That wasn't easy' Roger Federer seals first set
'That wasn't easy' - Federer seals first set
- From the section Tennis
Watch Roger Federer take the first-set tie-break in his semi-final against Thomas Berdych.
WATCH MORE: GB's defending champion Reid loses to Olsson
Follow live in-play clips, text and video from up to eight courts
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired