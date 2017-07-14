BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: 'It's almost like Roger Federer is playing with three racquets!'
'It's almost like Federer is playing with three racquets!'
Watch Roger Federer break Tomas Berdych with a rasping forehand drive to go 3-2 up in the first set in their Wimbledon men's semi-final.
