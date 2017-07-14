BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Fan nearly falls into Henman Hill pond
Fan nearly falls into Henman Hill pond
Tennis
Watch the moment a tennis fan nearly gets soaked by stumbling on the edge of the pond at the top of Henman Hill at Wimbledon.
