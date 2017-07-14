BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Marin Cilic beats Sam Querrey
Highlights: Cilic reaches first Wimbledon final
- From the section Tennis
Watch the highlights as Croatia's Marin Cilic beats American Sam Querrey 6-7 (6-8) 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 7-5 to reach his first Wimbledon final.
