BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: 'Incredible!' Gustavo Fernandez loses racquet, but wins point
'Incredible!' Fernandez loses racquet, but wins point
- From the section Tennis
Watch the bizarre moment when Gustavo Fernandez throws his racquet at the ball and still manages to win the point against GB's Alfie Hewett in their Wheelchair Singles semi-final match.
WATCH MORE: 'Unbelievable' shots as GB's Hewett loses to Fernandez
Follow live in-play clips, text and video from up to nine courts
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired