BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer beats Tomas Berdych in semi-final - best shots
Watch: Federer's masterclass against Berdych
- From the section Tennis
Watch some of the best shots as seven-time champion Roger Federer eases through to another Wimbledon final, beating Tomas Berdych 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-4) 6-4.
