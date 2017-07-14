Wimbledon 2017: Gordon Reid & Alfie Hewett make wheelchair doubles final

Wimbledon 2017: Five best shots as GB's Hewett loses to world number one Fernandez
Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 July Starts: 11:30 BST
Defending champions Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett have reached the men's wheelchair doubles final at Wimbledon for the third successive year.

The British pair beat Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina and his Japanese partner Shingo Kunieda 6-4 4-6 6-2.

They now face Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer of France on Saturday, in a repeat of last year's final.

Fellow Briton Jordanne Whiley will also defend her women's wheelchair doubles title on Sunday.

Whiley and her Japanese partner Yui Kamiji won 6-4 6-4 in their semi against Dutch top seeds Jiske Griffioen and Aniek van Koot.

They will now face second seeds Marjolein Buis and Diede de Groot - also from the Netherlands - who beat Britain's Lucy Shuker and Germany's Sabine Ellerbrock 6-4 6-1 in the other semi-final.

Earlier in the day, 19-year-old Hewett lost to Fernandez in the last four of the men's wheelchair singles.

The Argentine second seed, 23, avenged his French Open final defeat by Hewett last month, coming through 4-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

Fernandez throws racquet at ball and still wins the point
