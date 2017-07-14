BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: 'That is some point!' Cilic takes third set
'That is some point!' Cilic takes third set
- From the section Tennis
Marin Cilic wins a thrilling rally before winning a third set tie-break in his men's semi-final against Sam Querrey as he bids to reach his first ever Wimbledon final.
