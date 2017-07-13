BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Venus Williams beats Johanna Konta to reach final - highlights
Watch match highlights as Venus Williams reaches the Wimbledon final for the first time since 2009, beating Britain's Johanna Konta 6-4 6-2.
