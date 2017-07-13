BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Zsombor Piros and Yibing Wu asked to change underwear

New pants please?! Underwear mix-up in boys' doubles

  • From the section Tennis

Top seeds Zsombor Piros and Yibing Wu are asked to swap their black underwear for white during the boys' doubles on Wednesday.

READ AND WATCH MORE: Williams ends Konta hopes at Wimbledon

Follow live in-play clips, text and video from up to eight courts here.

Available to UK users only.

Wimbledon video

Video

New pants please?! Underwear mix-up in boys' doubles

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Williams beats Konta to reach final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Immaculate' Venus serve 'handcuffs' Konta

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Konta battles but Williams gets break

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Murray and Hingis through to semis

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Williams survives break points then wins set

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Fantastic stuff' from Konta in early exchanges

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Assured' Muguruza into second Wimbledon final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Don't wake her up' - Muguruza in the zone

  • From the section Tennis
Video

GB's defending champion Reid loses to Olsson

  • From the section Tennis
Video

GB's Hewett seals his place in the semi-finals

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'My son told me I'd gone viral after Konta selfie'

  • From the section Tennis
Video

The rise of Johanna Konta

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Murray's misery, Federer's fan club & wounded Djokovic

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Murray's shock exit to Querrey - highlights

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Muguruza has 'brought her A-game'

  • From the section Tennis
Video

What went wrong for Murray?

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Is this one of Federer's best ever shots?

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Murray may rest before US Open

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Murray corrects journalist over gender

  • From the section News
Video

'Watson and her mum can't believe it!'

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Federer reaches record 12th Wimbledon semi-final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Berdych in semi-finals as Djokovic retires

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Cilic roars into Wimbledon last four

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Aberdeen - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired