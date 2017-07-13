BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Johanna Konta wins a number of points as she holds her service game against Venus Williams
'Fantastic stuff' from Konta in early exchanges
- From the section Tennis
Johanna Konta wins a number of points as she holds her service game against Venus Williams.
WATCH MORE: Analysis: 'Don't wake her up' - Muguruza in the zone
Follow live in-play clips, text and video from up to eight courts here.
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired