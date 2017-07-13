BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Johanna Konta battles but Venus Williams gets break
Konta battles but Williams gets break
- From the section Tennis
Johanna Konta brilliantly survives two break points from 0-40 down but cannot make it three as Williams secures the break to go 3-1 up in the second set of their Wimbledon semi-final.
Follow live in-play clips, text and video from up to eight courts here.
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired