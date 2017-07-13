BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: GB's Alfie Hewett comes back from set down to reach semi-finals

GB's Hewett seals his place in the semi-finals

  • From the section Tennis

Alfie Hewett comes back from a set down against Nicolas Peifer to win 4-6 6-2 6-2 and secure his place in the semi-finals.

Follow live in-play clips, text and video from up to eight courts here.

Available to UK users only.

