BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Garbine Muguruza wins point with strong backhand
Muguruza has 'brought her A-game'
- From the section Tennis
Garbine Muguruza wins a point against Magdalena Rybarikova with a strong backhand on her way to winning the first women's semi-final at Wimbledon.
Follow live in-play clips, text and video from up to eight courts here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired