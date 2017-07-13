BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Garbine Muguruza wins point with strong backhand

Muguruza has 'brought her A-game'

  • From the section Tennis

Garbine Muguruza wins a point against Magdalena Rybarikova with a strong backhand on her way to winning the first women's semi-final at Wimbledon.

Follow live in-play clips, text and video from up to eight courts here.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Muguruza has 'brought her A-game'

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Assured' Muguruza into second Wimbledon final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Don't wake her up' - Muguruza in the zone

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Murray's misery, Federer's fan club & wounded Djokovic

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Formula 1 stars & cars on London streets

Video

Watch Sciver's match-winning 129 for England

  • From the section Cricket
Video

GB's Hewett seals his place in the semi-finals

  • From the section Tennis
Video

The rise of Johanna Konta

  • From the section Tennis
Video

GB's defending champion Reid loses to Olsson

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Sussex batsman smashes fan's pint with huge six

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Is this one of Federer's best ever shots?

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Watson and her mum can't believe it!'

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Aberdeen - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired