Defending wheelchair champion Gordon Reid out of Wimbledon

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device GB's defending champion Reid loses to Olsson

Gordon Reid's defence of his Wimbledon wheelchair singles title ended in the first round as the Briton lost to Sweden's Stefan Olsson.

Olsson, who lost to Reid in the final of last year's inaugural event, proved too strong for the Scot, prevailing 6-2 6-3 to reach the semi-finals.

Reid, who won singles gold at the Rio Paralympics, will also compete in the doubles alongside Alfie Hewett.

Fellow Briton Lucy Shuker lost 6-3 6-1 to Japanese second seed Yui Kamiji.

Media playback is not supported on this device Wimbledon 2017: The biggest bromance in tennis?

Hewitt meet Frenchman Nicolas Peifer in his singles opener with Jordanne Whiley up against Diede De Groot of the Netherlands.

The wheelchair final could be played on 2,000-capacity Court Three this year.

Last year's were played on the far smaller Court 17.