BBC Sport - Wimbledon: Aidan McHugh delighted after beating sixth seed

  • From the section Tennis

Aidan McHugh expresses his delight after defeating sixth seed Marko Miladinovic to move into the third round of the Wimbledon boys' singles.

The Scot, who was speaking to BBC Scotland's Kheredine Idessane, beat the Serbian world number seven 6-0 7-6.

McHugh and fellow Briton Finn Bass also defeated Sebastian Baez and Juan Grassi Mazzuchi, the eighth seeds from Argentina, in the first round of the boys' doubles.

