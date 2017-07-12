BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Is this one of Roger Federer's best ever shots?
Is this one of Federer's best ever shots?
Seven-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer hits "one of the best forehands he has ever struck" as he beats Milos Raonic in straight sets.
