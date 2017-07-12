BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Marin Cilic beats Gilles Muller
Cilic roars into Wimbledon last four
- From the section Tennis
Watch the best five shots as Croatian Marin Cilic beats Luxembourg's Gilles Muller 3-6 7-6 (8-6) 7-5 5-7 6-1 to reach his first Wimbledon semi-final.
Follow live in-play clips, text and video from up to eight courts here.
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired