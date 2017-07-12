BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Federer reaches record 12th semi-final at SW19
Federer reaches record 12th Wimbledon semi-final
- From the section Tennis
Seven-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer is through to the Wimbledon semi-finals after beating Milos Raonic in straight sets.
Follow live in-play clips, text and video from up to eight courts here.
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired