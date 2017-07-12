BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Tim Henman analyses Andy Murray's quarter-final defeat by Sam Querrey
What went wrong for Murray?
Former British number one Tim Henman analyses Andy Murray's struggles in his five-set Wimbledon quarter-final defeat by Sam Querrey.
