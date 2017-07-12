BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Sam Querrey 'in shock' after beating Andy Murray
I am still in shock - Querrey
- From the section Tennis
Sam Querrey says he is "in shock" after beating Andy Murray in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.
Follow live in-play clips, text and video from up to eight courts here.
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired