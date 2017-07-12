Wimbledon 2017: Gordon Reid ready for wheelchair singles defence

Gordon Reid is the defending champion at Wimbledon

Top seed Gordon Reid says wonderful memories from last year's triumph can inspire him to retain his wheelchair singles title at Wimbledon.

The 25-year-old Scot won the inaugural title with a 6-1 6-4 success against Stefan Olsson and begins his defence against the Swede on Thursday.

Reid is also the reigning doubles champion and again pairs up with England's Alfie Hewett.

"It feels great to be back, it gets the excitement flowing," said Reid.

"To be the first person to win the trophy was special and to retain it would be even better.

"I've got great memories but now it's about focusing on trying to do the same this year. I'll take it one match at a time.

"Stefan is in good form and enjoys playing on the grass, so it's not going to be an easy match at all."

Reid, who collected an MBE from the Queen in Edinburgh last week, added the first Wimbledon singles title to his Australian Open victory last year.

He began 2017 by collecting the doubles prize in Australia, completing the set of majors, with two previous French Open wins and US Open success in 2015.

"Singles-wise, this year has not been ideal but the doubles has been good," Reid told BBC Scotland.

"Hopefully, I can use this tournament to get some confidence for the second half of the season."

Reid, who also won Paralympic singles gold last year, recalls "drinking champagne with the Murray team" last year following Andy Murray's second Wimbledon title.

Murray has reached the last eight as he attempts to defend his title and Reid is aiming for another Scottish double, with the help of some superstition.

"I'm trying to get the same lucky number 13 locker as last year," he laughed.

"There's someone else in there, so I've reserved it for when they leave."