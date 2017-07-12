BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Murray's shock exit to Querrey - highlights
Murray's shock exit to Querrey - highlights
- From the section Tennis
Watch highlights as defending champion Andy Murray loses to Sam Querrey in five sets - a match in which he appears to struggle physically from the fourth set onwards.
Follow live in-play clips, text and video from up to eight courts here.
Available to UK users only.
