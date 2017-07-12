BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Murray wins third set tie-break

Murray wins third set tie-break against Querrey

  • From the section Tennis

A tense third set goes into a tie-break in which Andy Murray triumphs to lead Sam Querrey by two sets to one in their Wimbledon quarter-final.

Follow live in-play clips, text and video from up to eight courts here.

Available to UK users only.

Wimbledon video

Video

Murray wins third set tie-break against Querrey

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Murray's shock exit to Querrey - highlights

  • From the section Tennis
Video

What went wrong for Murray?

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Cilic roars into Wimbledon last four

  • From the section Tennis
Video

I am still in shock - Querrey

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Murray 'flat as a pancake' in losing fourth set

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'History is made' by Konta, rain chaos & Djokovic roars on

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Brilliant Konta beats Halep

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'That's baloney, have you ever played tennis?'

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'History is made' - Konta into Wimbledon semi-finals

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Selfie pensioner! Veteran gets picture with Konta

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'The fairytale continues' - Unseeded Rybarikova into last four

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Ostapenko impresses in defeat by Venus

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Incredible shots from Muguruza v Kuznetsova

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Quarter-final win is surreal - Konta

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Djokovic beats Mannarino - the best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Wimbledon fan's epic poncho struggle

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Murray and Hingis reach mixed quarter-finals

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Ivanisevic: Querrey has nothing to lose

Video

Epic rally & crazy costumes on day seven

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Nadal bows out after 'titanic' battle with Muller

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Five brilliant moments from Muller v Nadal

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Truly magnificent shot' - Raonic beats Zverev

  • From the section Tennis
Video

The moment Muller sealed epic Nadal win

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired