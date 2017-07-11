BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Johanna Konta beats Simona Halep - highlights
- From the section Tennis
Watch the highlights as Johanna Konta beats second seed Simona Halep to become Britain's first Wimbledon women's singles semi-finalist since 1978.
