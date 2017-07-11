BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Unseeded Rybarikova beats Vandeweghe - best 5 shots
'The fairytale continues' - Unseeded Rybarikova into last four
Watch the best of the action as world number 87 Magdalena Rybarikova beats Coco Vandeweghe in straight sets to make her first ever Grand Slam singles semi-final.
