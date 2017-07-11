BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Unseeded Rybarikova beats Vandeweghe - best 5 shots

'The fairytale continues' - Unseeded Rybarikova into last four

  • From the section Tennis

Watch the best of the action as world number 87 Magdalena Rybarikova beats Coco Vandeweghe in straight sets to make her first ever Grand Slam singles semi-final.

WATCH MORE: Wimbledon Shuffle: Konta makes history, rain chaos & Djokovic roars on

Available to UK users only.

Wimbledon video

Video

'The fairytale continues' - Unseeded Rybarikova into last four

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'History is made' by Konta, rain chaos & Djokovic roars on

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Brilliant Konta beats Halep

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'That's baloney, have you ever played tennis?'

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'History is made' - Konta into Wimbledon semi-finals

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Selfie pensioner! Veteran gets picture with Konta

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Ostapenko impresses in defeat by Venus

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Incredible shots from Muguruza v Kuznetsova

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Quarter-final win is surreal - Konta

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Djokovic beats Mannarino - the best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Wimbledon fan's epic poncho struggle

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Murray and Hingis reach mixed quarter-finals

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Ivanisevic: Querrey has nothing to lose

Video

Epic rally & crazy costumes on day seven

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Nadal bows out after 'titanic' battle with Muller

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Five brilliant moments from Muller v Nadal

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Truly magnificent shot' - Raonic beats Zverev

  • From the section Tennis
Video

The moment Muller sealed epic Nadal win

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Konta beats Garcia to reach quarter-finals

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Murray makes it 10 quarter-finals in a row

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Muguruza ousts world number one Kerber

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Centre Court still belongs to Federer'

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'How about that?' Ostapenko beats Svitolina - best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Kuznetsova 'absolutely everywhere' - best shots

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired