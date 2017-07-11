BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Selfie pensioner! - Veteran gets picture with Konta
Selfie pensioner! - Veteran gets picture with Konta
A Chelsea pensioner requests a selfie with Johanna Konta after her momentous victory over Simona Halep takes her into the Wimbledon semi-finals.
