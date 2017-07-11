Wimbledon 2017: Johanna Konta 'tremendously proud' of semi-final run

Media playback is not supported on this device Wimbledon 2017: Johanna Konta beats Simona Halep - highlights

Johanna Konta is "tremendously proud of being part of a little bit of history" after becoming Britain's first women's Wimbledon semi-finalist for 39 years.

Sixth seed Konta, 26, matched Virginia Wade's 1978 feat with a gutsy 6-7 (2-7) 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 win over Romanian second seed Simona Halep.

She has equalled her best Grand Slam run and will next face Venus Williams.

"Ever since I was nine years old I've believed in my own ability and dreamed big," Konta told BBC Sport.

"I don't give myself too much time to dream and more focus on the work. I just stuck to my true self."

Konta was watched by Wade from the Royal Box on Centre Court, with the 1977 champion describing the Briton's performance on Tuesday as "absolutely stunning".

"Both players were so good but she had a tougher mind and was more aggressive," Wade said.

"It's fine to be the last British women's winner to win Wimbledon, but it's better to have plenty of British players to win. I'm just surprised it's taken so long."

'Konta never takes anything for granted'

Six-time Wimbledon singles champion Billie Jean King praised the way Konta handled herself both during and after the match.

"I love the fact that she talks about her ambition. Women are taught not to talk about ambition," said the American, who won 39 Grand Slam titles across singles and doubles.

"We should be nice, be polite - she says it like it is. She never takes anything for granted."

Konta, ranked seventh in the world, is the first British woman to be among the top 10 since Jo Durie in April 1984.

"She knows that every time she goes on court it's a blessing," King added.

"Great Britain should be so proud of her and she should be proud of herself."

Konta dreams of Slam success

The way Konta fought back after losing the first set and held her nerve during a tense final set will surely have boosted her confidence before she meets five-time champion Williams on Thursday.

Though she is searching for her first grass-court title, Konta's form on the surface has been impressive. She reached the final at Nottingham and the semi-finals at Eastbourne before being forced to withdraw with a back injury.

"I've dreamed of success in every Slam," said Konta, who reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open in 2016.

"I think it makes it more special because it is home.

"I feel my opponents have pushed me, and I in turn them, and to create such a sporting excitement for the crowd makes it very special."

