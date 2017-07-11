Wimbledon 2017: Jamie Murray & Martina Hingis through in mixed doubles

Media playback is not supported on this device Murray and Hingis reach mixed quarter-finals

Wimbledon 2017 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 July Live: Coverage across BBC TV, BBC Radio and BBC Sport website with further coverage on Red Button, Connected TVs and app. Click for full times.

Top seeds Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis reached the quarter-finals of the Wimbledon mixed doubles with a rain-interrupted straight-set win.

Britain's Murray and Swiss Hingis, who only announced their partnership last week, won 6-3 6-4 against Czech pair Roman Jebavy and Lucie Hradecka.

The match was twice stopped by rain before Murray, 31, and Hingis, 36, won in one hour and 11 minutes.

British brothers Ken and Neal Skupski reached the men's doubles last eight.

They beat Marcus Daniell and Marcelo Demoliner 7-6 (7-5) 5-7 7-6 (9-7) 6-4 and next face fourth seeds Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo.

Ken Skupski (left) and brother Neal were given wildcards into the Wimbledon men's doubles

Ken Skupski would face Murray and Hingis in the mixed doubles alongside his Britsh partner Jocelyn Rae if they beat 12th seeds Max Mirnyi and Ekaterina Makarova in their third-round match.

Both Murray and Hingis have a rich pedigree in doubles competitions and linked up when she approached the Scot after ending her partnership with India's Leander Paes.

The pair have instantly struck up an understanding and looked at ease - smiling after virtually every point - as they cruised past 16th seeds Jebavy and Hradecka.

Murray won the mixed doubles at Wimbledon in 2007 alongside Serbia's Jelena Jankovic, then went on to claim the men's doubles titles at the Australian Open and US Open last year with Brazil's Bruno Soares.

Hingis has won five Grand Slam singles titles - including at Wimbledon in 1997 - 12 Grand Slam women's doubles and a further five Grand Slam mixed doubles competitions.