BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Fan's epic poncho struggle
Wimbledon fan's epic poncho struggle
- From the section Tennis
A Wimbledon spectator struggles to put on a waterproof poncho as rain interrupts Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis' mixed doubles round-three match against Roman Jebavy and Lucie Hradecka on court two.
WATCH: Wimbledon 2017: Live coverage from 15 courts
Available to UK users only
