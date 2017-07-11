BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Fan's epic poncho struggle

Wimbledon fan's epic poncho struggle

  • From the section Tennis

A Wimbledon spectator struggles to put on a waterproof poncho as rain interrupts Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis' mixed doubles round-three match against Roman Jebavy and Lucie Hradecka on court two.

WATCH: Wimbledon 2017: Live coverage from 15 courts

Available to UK users only

