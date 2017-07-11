Wimbledon 2017: Jeff Tarango praises Judy Murray for Johanna Konta success

Johanna Konta played under the Great Britain Fed Cup team captained by Judy Murray

Judy Murray has been praised for helping turn Johanna Konta into a potential Wimbledon winner by former player Jeff Tarango.

Konta beat second seed Simona Halep to become the first British woman to reach the semi-finals since 1978.

"It is important to give Judy Murray, who is head of the Fed Cup team, a lot of credit for kind of moulding this player," Tarango told BBC Scotland.

"She is an up-and-comer and I like her attitude of winning a match at a time."

Konta, seeded sixth at Wimbledon lost the first set against her Romanian opponent but fought back to win 6-7 (2-7) 7-6 (7-5) 6-4.

In reaching the last four, the 26-year-old matches Virginia Wade's feat of 39 years ago.

"Judy Murray has really been a great influence on her," said Tarango, who won 14 doubles titles.

"She has a lot of poise off the court and I think that is starting to translate on the court.

"Every player has talent, but it is how you mould that player and the LTA are doing a great job of getting the right people in there and recruiting the right players."

Konta admits to her love of the sport coming ahead of developing too many friendships as a child in Australia.

At 14, she spent four months away from her parents at the Sanchez-Casal Academy in Barcelona.

"She has battled through a lot of adversity as a younger kid and now she's starting to see those fruits," said Tarango, former coach of Andre Medvedev and Maria Sharapova.

Konta will play the five-time champion Venus Williams on Thursday with a final place at stake.

"[At this stage,] anybody has a chance to win and she has been saying that the whole tournament," said Tarango of her chances of winning the women's singles.

"You get a couple extra points a set by being the home favourite and that could be a big difference at this stage."