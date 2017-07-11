BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Murray and Hingis reach mixed quarter-finals
Murray and Hingis reach mixed quarter-finals
- From the section Tennis
Top seeds Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis reach the quarter-finals of the Wimbledon mixed doubles with a 6-3 6-4 straight-set win.
Follow live in-play clips, text and video from up to 15 courts here.
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired