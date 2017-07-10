BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Muller beats Nadal in match of the tournament
The moment Muller sealed epic Nadal win
Watch the winning moment as 16th seed Gilles Muller beat world number two Rafael Nadal in an epic, five-set match that lasted four hours and 47 minutes to progress to the Wimbledon quarter-finals.
