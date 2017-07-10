Wimbledon 2017: Marcus Willis and Jay Clarke knocked out of men's doubles

Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 July
Brtain's Marcus Willis and Jay Clarke were knocked out of the men's doubles, losing in the last 16 to Austria's Oliver Marach and Croatia's Mate Pavic.

Willis, 26, and Clarke, 18, had beaten 2016 champions Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in the second round.

However, their run ended with a 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-3) loss to Marach and Pavic.

In the men's singles tournament last year, Willis battled through the qualifying tournament before losing to Roger Federer in round two.

