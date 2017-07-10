BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Epic rally, Brit joy, crazy costumes & day seven funnies
Epic rally, Brit joy, crazy costumes & day seven funnies
- From the section Tennis
Watch the weird and wonderful moments from day seven at Wimbledon, including one of the rallies of the tournament, crazy costumes and we find out which celebrities visited SW19.
WATCH MORE: Highlights - Murray makes it 10 quarter-finals in a row
WATCH MORE: Highlights - Konta beats Garcia to reach quarter-finals
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired