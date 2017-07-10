BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Ouch! Rafael Nadal's pre-match warm-up goes wrong
Ouch! Nadal warm-up goes wrong
Rafael Nadal hurts himself before stepping out on court at Wimbledon, smacking his head against a doorframe while preparing for his match against Gilles Muller.
