BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Is this the rally of the tournament?

  • From the section Tennis

Rafael Nadal comes out on top in this point against Gilles Muller as the two play out "one of the rallies of the tournament" at Wimbledon.

WATCH: Wimbledon 2017: Live coverage from 15 courts

Available to UK users only

Is this the rally of the tournament?

